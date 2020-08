Mauritius, è disastro ambientale: video

View this post on Instagram

This was taken at Riviere des Creoles… Probably one of the hardest hit places so far from the oil spill. Even the local schools have been closed as the air is so toxic there at the moment. The whole coast line is now covered in this thick black oil. It is destroying the beaches, the mangroves and the trees. Can you even imagine what it is doing to our reef and marine life??? We are calling all marine experts around the world to help us #SaveMauritiusReef before everything gets destroyed! Please share with someone that may know someone that can help 🙏🏼